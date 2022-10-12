Share:

LAHORE - Cabinet Sub-Committee on Legislative Business (CSCLB), under the chairmanship of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja, has approved several amendment to the laws includ­ing the Punjab Motor Vehicles Taxation Rules in its meeting, held here on Tuesday.

By amending the Punjab Motor Vehicles Taxa­tion Rules, 1959, collection of tax on vehicles reg­istered in Punjab would now be done only in Pun­jab throughout the year, while payment of vehicle tax in other provinces or territories would not be acceptable. The cabinet committee ordered for removing certain reservations while deferring the approval of the matter of collaboration between the Department of Population Welfare and a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The meeting also approved an amendment to the Act of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, University of Technology Rasul, Mandi Bahauddin and Chakar Khan University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan, Quaid-e-Azam Library Lahore.

In another decision, the CSCLB paved the way for agreement to declare Tianjin Binhai Library of Chi­na as twin sister of Quaid-e-Azam Library. Lahore will be considered as twin sister of Chinese city of Nanjing, Jiangsu according to another agenda item discussed in the CSCLB. However, Raja Basharat directed that future decisions should be taken in the light of the performance of the cities that have already been declared twin sisters. The meeting decided to amend the search committee law for the appointment of vice chancellors of University of Veterinary and Animal Health Sciences Lahore and Cholistan Veterinary University Bahawalpur.