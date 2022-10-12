Share:

KARACHI - Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday announced commendation certificates and cash reward for the Station House Officer (SHO) Kharadar and his team for resolving a case which was reported first to be a robbery case but later turned out to be of a theft. According to police’s spokesperson, the SHO Kharadar and his team resolved the said case within six hours. The police party conducted a raid in Golimar area, arrested the involved accused and recovered stolen Rs1.8 million and cheque book from his possession. The arrested accused, Faisal, allegedly stolen the cash from the shop where he was employed, however, he reported the matter to the police claiming that the money was looted. However, when he was pressed during the interrogation by the police who had doubts about the accused claim, he confessed his involvement in the case, stealing the money himself. Meanwhile, a case was registered and further investigations were also initiated.