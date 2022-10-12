Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal government has appointed four new members into the Capital Development Authority board, enabling recently appointed chairman to work at full pace with his handpicked team.

Earlier, the authority could not be made fully functional as there was an uncertainty about the fate of some of the members already working in CDA while new appointments were also awaited to fill the vacancies.

Since the appointment of new Chairman CDA Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman Younis, the board was dysfunctional and it could not meet regularly.

According to the notifications issued by the interior ministry on Tuesday, the four officers have been appointed as board members in CDA under section 10 of the Civil Servants Act 1974 removing Member Finance Rana Shakeel Asghar and Member Estate Naveed Elahi.

The new appointments include a grade-20 officer of the Inland Revenue Service Waseem Hayat Bajwa as Member Planning and Design, a grade-19 officer of Inland Revenue Service Mazhar Hussain Shah as Member Finance, a grade-19 officer of Inland Revenue Service Waqas Hanif and a grade-19 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Group Afnan Alam Muhammad Khan.

Waseem Hayat Bajwa remained posted as Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) in the past and before joining CDA, he was working as Member Estate in the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority.

People close to Mr. Bajwa informed that though he is an officer of Inland Revenue, he is a town planner by qualification and he has good command on matters related to the planning.

The post of member planning has been filed by a qualified town planner after a long period of time as in the recent past; the civil engineers remained posted on the slot and the last town planner appointed was Waseem Ahmed Khan.

The new Member Finance Mazhar Hussain Shah before joining CDA remained posted in the National Highway Authority as their General Manager Administration for a brief period of time. He has served most of the time outside his service on deputations.

Meanwhile, federal government has appointed a new member environment Waqas Hanif after a long period of time as the post of member environment was abolished by the CDA management after devolution of said subject to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad a few years ago.

On the other side, the appointment of Afnan Alam Khan as Member Estate is also being considered as a prudent choice as he has a privilege of working both as deputy director general land and deputy director general estate.

Now, after new appointments in the CDA board, the total number of board members has reached six excluding the chairman making the strongest board in the recent past including two old members, who succeeded to protect their positions.

These two members include Member Admin Amir Abbas and Member Engineering Syed Munawar Shah. Mr. Abbas is known for his strictness in administrative affairs, which is otherwise mandatory to make things on the right track.

As far as the member engineering is concerned, Mr. Shah is a hardworking officer who is actively pursuing multi-billion projects initiated in the capital in an effective manner under the direct supervision of Chairman CDA.

Besides sitting in the CDA board for policy decisions, each member is the head of a respective wing comprising multiple directorates and he controls its affairs.