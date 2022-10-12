Share:

The federal government on Wednesday decided to support the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government in curbing terrorist activities.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah chaired a steering committee to discuss the law and order situation. On this occasion, the committee members, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Magsi, Mohsin Dawar, Amir Muqam, Shaukat Ali Khan, and Muhammad Saleh Shah were present. According to details, despite the invitation, the committee members from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ali Muhammad Khan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif did not participate in the meeting.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the various proposal to completely control the terrorism activities. The steering committee also reviewed the terrorist attacks in KP particularly Swat.

Taking to Twitter, Rana Sanaullah penned, “It’s quite unfortunate that the PTI members of the committee didn’t participate in the meeting despite the invitation. It was unanimously decided to support provincial government in curbing terrorist activities.

“The KPK government must ensure peace in the province rather than playing petty politics in the name of a long march against the federal government”, added the interior minister.