ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan Tuesday said that no group or armed crowd could be allowed to make the state a hostage and that the nefarious designs of such elements would be dealt with an iron hand. In a meeting held here at Interior Ministry to review the arrangements in case of expected long march of PTI, the Minister for Interior said that no political party, group or armed crowd would be allowed to attack the capital as the federation as well as the federating unit would take steps to check any aggression or unconstitutional measure. The minister said that Pakistan was a responsible state and no aggression against state would be tolerated. The meeting presided over by the Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah was attended by federal secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, Chief Secretaries, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IGPs of all four provinces, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan and IGP Islamabad. IGP Punjab Faisal Shahkar and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazam Jah especially attended the sitting. The meeting reviewed the strategy to tackle expected PTI long march and Minister for Interior said that it was the constitutional responsibility of provincial governments to check illegal measures related to assault on capital