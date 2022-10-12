Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Citizens have expressed concern over rising prices of vegetables, fruits and chicken and demanded the authori­ties concerned to take immediate ac­tion and provide relief at the earliest.

Talking to media, citizens namely Arshid, Nasir, Abdus Shakoor, Rajab Ali, Irfan, Fareed and many others stated that the government should take notice of artificial inflation.

District administration is not tak­ing prompt action, they stated. It has become very difficult for them to run the kitchen affairs. Chicken meat is being sold at Rs400 per kilogramme which was beyond their economic ca­pacity, they maintained. However, the poultry shopkeepers remarked that they were unable to provide relief to the masses.

The prices of chicken at poultry farms are very much higher. Apart from this, shopkeepers at the veg­etable market namely Nazar Hussain, Amjid, Shehbaz and others said that the authorities concerned should play their role in ensuring smooth supply of commodities in the market. The gap between demand and supply was the main reason behind the ris­ing prices of commodities.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Deputy Com­missioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that steps will be taken to resolve problems regarding traffic system and encroachments in the city. He expressed these views during a meeting held at the DC’s Office.

They presented suggestions after which DC Abdullah Niazi appointed the ADCG a focal person and directed that a traffic management plan be prepared in consultation with trad­ers and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sha­hid Abbas on Tuesday said that the third party audit would be ensured to make the dengue surveillance effec­tive. A campaign should be launched at tehsil level for the awareness of citizens. He expressed these views while addressing the meeting of dis­trict anti-dengue committee. Officers from all the departments concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, ADCG Shahid Abbas said the number of dengue positive cases in the district was 67 while 12 new cases were re­ported during the last week.

The ADCG said that larvae had been found in 105 places in the dis­trict while there were 1413 hotspots. He said that in October, cases were registered against 35 people for not taking steps to prevent dengue and notices were sent to 1186 people.

Dengue surveillance teams should pay close attention to indoor check­ing and industrial areas, he added.