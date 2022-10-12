Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday said that government was taking all the possible measures to facilitate persons displaced due to floods and different relief camps were set up in Karachi for the purpose. He during visit of Malir Tent City on Tuesday said that more than 1500 IDPs had taken shelter in the tent city and they were being provided with food, medical and other necessary assistance there. Unprecedented rains and flash flooding affected a vast population of the country and millions of people had to leave their homes due to flooding situation, he said adding that besides establishing tent city on Malir link road, relief camps were set up in educational institutions and other places in Karachi like other areas of the province for providing shelter to IDPs. He said that facilities for education and healthcare were also provided in relief camps and doctors including specialists of different disease were deputed there to ensure provision of better medical facilities to affected people. He said that some complaints were received about the tent city and deputy commissioner Malir was directed to take action in the regard. At the occasion Mrs Aisha Iqbal Memon distributed “Rillies” (traditional hand made bed sheets), pillows, quilts, warm cloths, toys and other items among the IDPs.