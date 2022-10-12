Share:

The UN’s Climate Change Conferences are yearly conferences held for nations to discuss progress on climate change. This year’s conference (COP27) will be convened in Egypt’s city of Sharm el-Sheikh in November, and on Monday, it was announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the vice-chairperson for the event.

This is opportune timing. Pakistan has been one of the countries at the forefront to advocate for climate change this year. With more than a thousand dead, millions displaced and loss of infrastructure worth billions of rupees, Pakistan has been among the countries most impacted by climate change, due to the devastation caused by the floods that the country witnessed this monsoon. It has been perhaps globally acknowledged that the floods were partly due to the high rate of carbon emissions by other countries, the brunt of which was suffered by Pakistan, which has one of the lowest rates of emissions. Countries that suffer the most and have not contributed to the problem deserve a seat at the head of the table and it is good to see COP recognise that.

This is the platform to further the message we have been driving home the past few months on how countries with high rates of emissions need to work together to implement more green policies and give back to countries more vulnerable to the impact of climate change. International cooperation is a prerequisite to significantly mitigate the impact of climate change and it is the only way to combat this severe and menacing threat. Funding for climate action, an end to high emissions, and debt waivers are some of the initiatives that Pakistan has been pushing for, and now that we have a global platform where many heads of nations will be present, we should not waste it.