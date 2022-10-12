Share:

Mohmand - The District Election Commissioner Umar Khan has said that the Election Commission Mohmand chapter has published the electoral roll and the general public may come to the various window centres for correction or any other changes in their votes. He was talking to local journalists here at the District Headquarters Ghalanai on Tuesday. He informed that a total of 9 window centres are set up to facilitate the tribesmen at the district level in Mohmand. The District Election Commissioner further said that the first window centre setup is in the Office of District Election Commissioner Ghalanai, while the remaining centres are established at different places in Safi Tehsil Education Office, Ambar Tehsil, Upper Mohmand, Khwezai Tehsil, Upper Mohmand Baizai Tehsil, Government Middle School Ashraf Abad, Haleemzai Tehsil Government High School Ghazi-beg, Pandiali Tehsil Education office. He said that these centres are established for the convenience of general people so that the people may check his/ her vote or their family member in time.