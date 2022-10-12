Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rejecting the request of feder­al and provincial governments to postpone the October 16 by-polls, the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) has decided to hold by-elections and local government (LG) elections according to the previous schedule (October 16).

However, the electoral watchdog postponed the by-election on NA-45 Kurram seat, saying a new date will be announced later. Similarly, the second phase of local govern­ment elections in all the districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divi­sions will also be held on October 23 as per the schedule.

The interior ministry had re­quested the electoral watchdog last week to postpone the by-elec­tions, scheduled to be held on Oc­tober 16 for 90 days, in view of the reports from intelligence agen­cies that a political party was plan­ning to besiege the federal capital. The electoral watchdog had earli­er postponed the by-elections and LG polls due to the devastating floods in the country.

In its letter to the country’s top electoral body, the interior min­istry, in an apparent reference to PTI long march, had said that the party could besiege Islamabad in-between October 12-17, which coincided with October 16. This would require the maximum de­ployment of all available LEAs to maintain peace in the capital city, according to the letter. The Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja rejected the request and argued that the electoral watchdog has completed all the arrange­ments for the by-elections in the nine national assembly and three provincial assem­bly constituencies. The elec­tions are scheduled to take place in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Pesha­war, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Karachi and other con­stituencies. The commission, in its meeting, emphasised the importance of peaceful conduct of by-elections and local government elections in Karachi division. The Com­mission was informed that the preparations for holding second phase of local gov­ernment elections in Kara­chi and Hyderabad divisions have also been completed. The meeting was attended by secretaries of the minis­tries, chief secretaries, IGs and representatives of oth­er security agencies and con­cerned authorities.