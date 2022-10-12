Share:

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that the electricity consumers were given up to Rs65billion relief in fuel price adjustment (FPA) during the last two months.

In response to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, he stated that the FPA of Rs 9.89 was levied on a unit in June because electricity was generated using expensive fuel such as furnace oil, High Speed Diesel, and coal.

"The adjustment for June was Rs9.88 per unit while now it has been now reduced to 22 paisa per unit," he said.

The electricity consumers, he said, using up to 300 units during the month of June had been provided relief and its overall impact was Rs35billion. Similarly, the tube wells were also exempted from FPA during June, he added.

He said that as per instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government had fully passed on the relief to the consumers. "The electricity consumers would see the relief in the electricity bill in the next month as FPA has been reduced from Rs9.89 to Rs0.22" he maintained.

The minister stated that total electricity generation from Thar coal would increase to 1,320 MW in December due to the addition of 330 MW by ThalNova Power.