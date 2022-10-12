Share:

On Monday, the Senate passed a resolution recommending the government to allow public-private partnerships and the private sector to install their own energy parks of solar, wind, and local coal-based in the country with a minimum of thirty megawatts of electricity generation capacity. This resolution which won the unanimous approval of the upper house also recommends that the said energy parks should be authorised to sell electricity to the consumers on a predetermined tariff formula and install their own captive transmission and distribution grids for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers.

This resolution is important because it addresses a longstanding issue, which is the monopoly of state-owned enterprises and private companies when it comes to the distribution of electricity in the country. We have been suffering from an electricity crisis for a while and the higher electricity tariffs as a result of inflation have imposed a heavy burden on consumers all across the country. Not only is this a serious concern for citizens, but it is also holding back our already struggling industrial sector which is unable to compete globally.

Further, the performance of the current distributors has been less than ideal and many have accused these companies of selling to consumers at exorbitant rates despite generating the same electricity at much lower rates.

This is a solution that could potentially work as it has been successfully piloted in other regional countries and has translated into significant savings for consumers. While authorities will probably face resistance and pressure from multiple actors, they must remain steadfast because the national interest must be paramount. However, allowing private actors to enter this space should not result in a free for all scenario with no market regulations to ensure accountability. The state must ensure that new players meet a set criterion before they are allowed to enter the sector, and most importantly, the overarching goal must be to address the persistent power crisis and allow for the provision of cheaper electricity.