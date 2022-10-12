QUETTA - Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said that the sense of deprivation prevailing among the overseas Pakistanis mainly from Balochistan will be resolved soon.
“Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of the country’s economy; steps are afoot to resolve issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis and their families,” he said.
He expressed these views during his visit to Quetta Regional Office of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) on Tuesday.
On reaching the regional office of OPF, Regional Head Manzoor Hussain along with the officers and staff welcomed the federal minister.
They apprised the minister about the efforts made by the OPF to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.
“To help overseas Pakistanis, NADRA and CCPO offices have established a special desk in Quetta and all resources are being utilised to solve their problems in Quetta. Schools established for overseas Pakistanis in Quetta and Turbat are providing quality education to the children of the overseas Pakistanis.” The OPF staff posted at Quetta Gwadar and Turbat International Airports are providing all possible assistance and support to the children of overseas Pakistanis, he further noted.
Federal minister Sajid Hussain Turi, on the occasion, said that children of the overseas Pakistanis will be given scholarships for higher education. Where there are enough overseas Pakistanis, more educational institutions will be established. The federal minister appreciated the performance of OPF Regional Office Quetta and emphasised the need for improvement.
SAJID TURI VISITS BINUQ
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Resources Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday visited Balochistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Quetta (BINUQ).
Sajid Turi and CM adviser on Labour Gohram Bugti were accorded warm welcome on their arrival at the BINUQ.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BINUQ Professor Dr Karim Zirkoon apprised the delegation about the performance of the hospital. Earlier, the federal minister inquired about the health of former senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed and other patients admitted in the BINUQ.
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Resources Sajid Hussain Turi expressed his satisfaction with the performance of Balochistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hospital. He said that Balochistan is in dire need of such hospitals and doctors.