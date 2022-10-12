Share:

QUETTA - Federal Minister for Over­seas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said that the sense of deprivation prevailing among the overseas Pakistanis mainly from Balo­chistan will be resolved soon.

“Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of the country’s economy; steps are afoot to resolve issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis and their families,” he said.

He expressed these views during his visit to Quetta Regional Office of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) on Tuesday.

On reaching the regional office of OPF, Regional Head Manzoor Hussain along with the officers and staff welcomed the federal minister.

They apprised the minister about the efforts made by the OPF to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

“To help overseas Pakistanis, NADRA and CCPO offices have established a special desk in Quetta and all resources are being utilised to solve their problems in Quetta. Schools established for overseas Paki­stanis in Quetta and Turbat are providing quality educa­tion to the children of the over­seas Pakistanis.” The OPF staff posted at Quetta Gwadar and Turbat International Airports are providing all possible as­sistance and support to the children of overseas Pakistan­is, he further noted.

Federal minister Sajid Hus­sain Turi, on the occasion, said that children of the overseas Pakistanis will be given schol­arships for higher education. Where there are enough over­seas Pakistanis, more edu­cational institutions will be established. The federal min­ister appreciated the perfor­mance of OPF Regional Office Quetta and emphasised the need for improvement.

SAJID TURI VISITS BINUQ

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Develop­ment Resources Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday visited Balo­chistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Quetta (BINUQ).

Sajid Turi and CM adviser on Labour Gohram Bugti were ac­corded warm welcome on their arrival at the BINUQ.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BINUQ Professor Dr Karim Zirkoon apprised the delega­tion about the performance of the hospital. Earlier, the federal minister inquired about the health of former senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed and other pa­tients admitted in the BINUQ.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Develop­ment Resources Sajid Hussain Turi expressed his satisfaction with the performance of Balo­chistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hospital. He said that Balochistan is in dire need of such hospitals and doctors.