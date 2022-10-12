Share:

ISLAMABAD-In view of large-scale public complaints regarding traffic problems in Islamabad, the Federal Ombudsman has called upon heads of the government agencies to formulate an effective action plan to address traffic issues which have grown more serious in recent years due to large-scale migration from other provinces.

Chairing a meeting, he emphasised the need for better coordination and effective action by the Chief Commissioner ICT, IG Police, Federal Secretary Communications, and Chief NTRC. In the meeting, various constraints were highlighted by the agencies, such as acute shortage of manpower, meagre fines, and dearth of financial resources for construction of road infrastructure. Various proposals and suggestions were discussed in the meeting to work out a feasible plan of action containing short and long-term measures.

Member Planning CDA Waseem Bajwa informed the meeting that some major roads are under-construction but CDA is working aggressively to complete the road infrastructure within the shortest possible time. He also informed that Metro buses have been started at different routes which will ease the transport difficulties in Islamabad. The DIG Operations Islamabad Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said that the new traffic system was initiated in the ICT in 2006 with 656 traffic police officials and at present, it is run by only 606 officials, whereas, population and number of vehicles have increased disproportionately in the ICT.

SSP Traffic Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, the fines over major traffic violations are still as low as Rs200, which need to be enhanced considerably. Chief NTRC Hameed Akhtar said that most of the roads are designed for four wheel traffic, whereas, two and three wheel traffic has increased by millions, therefore, road traffic engineering needs due changes. He also emphasised the need to further improve the road traffic signage in the ICT.

The Federal Ombudsman asked the Islamabad Traffic Police to consider getting traffic volunteers from educational institutions for the time being to control traffic at different points in Islamabad.

He assured the Islamabad Traffic Police to take up the matter of shortage of manpower and increase in fine money at appropriate level. He further said that road safety curriculum must be included in the text books from junior to college levels. He also said that enforcement of law must be ensured and safe city infrastructure as well as public transport system/ network should be improved in the ICT. He further stated that Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat would coordinate the preparation of short and long-term plan to meet the challenges of traffic situation in Islamabad and would continue to monitor the progress in the coming weeks and months.