ISLAMABAD - Just ahead of the planned long march of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) towards Islamabad, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has booked former prime minister Imran Khan and nine other party leaders for allegedly receiving prohibited funding from abroad.
The FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle in Islamabad booked the PTI leaders for getting “ill-gotten” money, through a United Bank Limited (UBL) account registered under the name of the PTI, from Arif Masood Naqvi — the owner of the Wooton Cricket Limited and the founder of Dubai-based Abraaj Group. The first information report (FIR) named Imran Khan, Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Syed Yunus Ali Raza, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Tariq Rahim Sheikh, Tariq Shafi, Faisal Maqbool Shaikh, Hamid Zaman and Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhary as signatories/beneficiaries of the PTI account in question. In its August 2 judgment, the Election Commission of Pakistan had ruled that PTI received millions of dollars of prohibited funds from 351 foreign companies and 34 foreign nationals.
“PTI submitted an affidavit of Arif Masood Naqvi before the Election Commission of Pakistan stating therein that all the amounts collected in the accounts of WCL (Wootton Cricket Limited) were submitted into PTI’s account in Pakistan,” said the first information report.
“This affidavit has been proved to be false/forged as two more transactions were also made from WCL to two different accounts in Pakistan in May 2013,” the FIR adds.
The FIR further said that 12 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) and currency transaction reports (CTRs) had to be reported by the UBL management to the concerned authorities which the then bankers of UBL Jinnah Avenue Branch in Islamabad failed to do so.
“Chaudhary Shahid Bashir, the operation manager of UBL’s Jinnah Avenue Branch in Islamabad, facilitated these suspicious/illegal transactions by not reporting the aforesaid illegalities to the concerned authorities and also allowed Internet Merchant Acquiring Agreement changing the title of the account to Naya Pakistan of the above referred politically exposed persons”.
The compliant said that subsequently, the accused mentioned above the management of UBL have committed crimes under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 468 (forgery), 471, 477-A (falsification of accounts) and 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan penal Code (PPC). The accused have also been booked under Section 23 (penalty and procedure) of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947.
The FIR also said that the purpose stated in the swift messages of the transactions is ‘agreed transfer’ to disguise the true nature, origin, location, movement and ownership of these funds.
Arif Masood Naqvi lied about the performance of Abraaj’s funds by inflating their value, the complaint said.
“Therefore, Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) imposed penalties on two Abraaj Group companies for carrying out un-authorized activities in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and misusing investors’ money. The regulator imposed penalties amounting to $299.30 million and $15.27 million on Abraaj Investment Management Limited and Abraaj Capital respectively.”
It further said that Naqvi was also facing trials in the United Kingdom and the United States for defrauding investors. Meanwhile, member of the PTI’s Central Finance Board Col (Retd) Yunus Ali Raza in a written reply to FIA said that his involvement in PTI’s financial matters was only limited to being a counter-signatory of certain bank accounts. He said that the details of these accounts were never shared by PTI with him.