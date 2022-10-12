Share:

ISLAMABAD - Just ahead of the planned long march of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) towards Is­lamabad, the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) has booked for­mer prime minister Imran Khan and nine other party leaders for allegedly receiving prohibited funding from abroad.

The FIA’s Corporate Banking Cir­cle in Islamabad booked the PTI leaders for getting “ill-gotten” mon­ey, through a United Bank Limited (UBL) account registered under the name of the PTI, from Arif Masood Naqvi — the owner of the Woo­ton Cricket Limited and the found­er of Dubai-based Abraaj Group. The first information report (FIR) named Imran Khan, Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Saifullah Khan Nya­zee, Syed Yunus Ali Raza, Aam­er Mehmood Kiani, Tariq Rahim Sheikh, Tariq Shafi, Faisal Ma­qbool Shaikh, Hamid Zaman and Manzoor Ahmad Chaud­hary as signatories/beneficia­ries of the PTI account in ques­tion. In its August 2 judgment, the Election Commission of Pakistan had ruled that PTI received millions of dollars of prohibited funds from 351 for­eign companies and 34 foreign nationals.

“PTI submitted an affidavit of Arif Masood Naqvi before the Election Commission of Pakistan stating therein that all the amounts collected in the accounts of WCL (Wootton Cricket Limited) were submit­ted into PTI’s account in Paki­stan,” said the first informa­tion report.

“This affidavit has been proved to be false/forged as two more transactions were also made from WCL to two different accounts in Pakistan in May 2013,” the FIR adds.

The FIR further said that 12 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) and currency transac­tion reports (CTRs) had to be reported by the UBL manage­ment to the concerned author­ities which the then bankers of UBL Jinnah Avenue Branch in Islamabad failed to do so.

“Chaudhary Shahid Bashir, the operation manager of UBL’s Jinnah Avenue Branch in Islamabad, facilitated these suspicious/illegal transactions by not reporting the aforesaid illegalities to the concerned authorities and also allowed Internet Merchant Acquiring Agreement changing the title of the account to Naya Paki­stan of the above referred po­litically exposed persons”.

The compliant said that sub­sequently, the accused men­tioned above the management of UBL have committed crimes under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 468 (forg­ery), 471, 477-A (falsification of accounts) and 109 (punish­ment of abetment) of the Paki­stan penal Code (PPC). The ac­cused have also been booked under Section 23 (penalty and procedure) of the Foreign Ex­change Regulation Act, 1947.

The FIR also said that the purpose stated in the swift messages of the transactions is ‘agreed transfer’ to disguise the true nature, origin, loca­tion, movement and owner­ship of these funds.

Arif Masood Naqvi lied about the performance of Abraaj’s funds by inflating their value, the complaint said.

“Therefore, Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) im­posed penalties on two Abraaj Group companies for carrying out un-authorized activities in Dubai International Finan­cial Centre (DIFC) and mis­using investors’ money. The regulator imposed penalties amounting to $299.30 million and $15.27 million on Abraaj Investment Management Lim­ited and Abraaj Capital respec­tively.”

It further said that Naqvi was also facing trials in the United Kingdom and the United States for defrauding investors. Meanwhile, member of the PTI’s Central Finance Board Col (Retd) Yunus Ali Raza in a written reply to FIA said that his involvement in PTI’s finan­cial matters was only limited to being a counter-signatory of certain bank accounts. He said that the details of these ac­counts were never shared by PTI with him.