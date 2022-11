Share:

The central court of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore Wednesday reserved the judgement on the acquittal plea of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

The court had summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday for hearing of the case.

The court had also ordered the lawyers to complete their arguments.