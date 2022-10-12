Share:

LAHORE - Master Motor Corporation is leading Pakistan to the future of commercial mobility by introducing the next generation of Foton Master commercial vehicle lineup. On the occasion of 26th anniversary celebration of Foton Global and 20-year completion of Master Motor in Pakistan, MMC unveiled its latest medium duty truck, EST M4 in the presence of major transportation and logistic companies. Raza Ansari, Chief Operating Officer Master Motor, stated: “Foton’s and Master Motor’s success comes from its vision of leading the future of mobility. To achieve this vision, Foton and Master Motor are taking the initiative to bring the next generation of logistics and transportation solutions to Pakistan.” Samir Malik, Chief Executive Officer Master Motor, stated that Master Motor has always kept its customers first and the recent success of the company is a strong validation of that commitment. He further stated that it is the vision of Master Group to bring new technologies and products to Pakistan, which will not only lead to employment creation in Pakistan, but also help Pakistan’s road to economic recovery as well.