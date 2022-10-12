Share:

QUETTA - Four labourers sustained injuries after fire erupted in Ghazi Steel Mills on Sibi Road area of the provin­cial capital on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, four persons were burnt while working in Ghazi Steel Mill on Sibi Road area of Quetta. The injured were identified as Zaheer Abbas, 20, son of Abbas, resident of Lahore, Faisal Bashir, 22, son of Bashir, resident of Lahore, Asad Ali, 24, son of Sarwar, resident of Lahore and Osama, 20, resident of Okara. They were rushed to the Burn Ward of Bolan Medical Complex Hospital, Brewry Road, Quetta for treatment. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned authorities.