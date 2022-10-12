Share:

ISLAMABAD - The treasury and the opposition on Tuesday in the Senate traded barbs over the alleged use of the religion card in politics that led to an uproar and earlier adjournment of the house. The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first who raised the matter by referring to other day’s “controversial” remarks of Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif made in the National Assembly against party chief Imran Khan. The ruling coalition in a tit-for-tat manner ac cused that PTI was not only the actual originator of using the religion card in politics but it also set some bad traditions in and outside the parliament. Soon after the house passed an amendment in the Railways Act 1890, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem sought from the treasury to also review those colonial era laws that are being used to suppress the voices of political opponents. “This is necessary to move forward as an independent society.” On this, Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar appreciated the spirit of the opposition leader and said that political parties were ready to sit with the opposition on the issue. “But we expect from you to accept the democracy and supremacy of the parliament and sit in this forum to talk, and stop attacking cities (through long marches),” he said, urging this was the prerequisite to enter into a genuine political era. He referring to the PTI said that they need to adopt democratic behaviours. The remarks of the law minister again provoked the leader of the opposition to speak on the issue with Dr Waseem saying that his party has always accepted the supremacy of the parliament and respect this forum. “But the people sitting here have disrespected the parliament themselves,” he said while referring to the treasury. Recalling the other day’s remarks of the defence minister in the NA, PTI Senator Waseem said that he again played the religion card and committed incitement and hate speech against Chairman PTI Khan. He said that earlier federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif had also played the religion card by committing hate speech against Khan. He said that such hate speeches were threatening the life of the former prime minister and added that the ruling coalition was willfully doing this after seeing their defeat in politics. “They (the ruling parties) are severely perplexed... and are now on a dangerous path,” he said. Dr Waseem advised the coalition parties to avoid using religion card in politics and added that the elections were the only way forward. Former Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla responding to the opposition leader said that all wrong traditions were initiated by the PTI. He accused the opposition party of setting wrong practices in and outside the parliament and recalled that the party was in the habit of tearing copies of the bills in the house. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman alleged that PTI was in the habit of doing opposition for the sake of opposition. PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz and PPP lawmaker Moula Bux Chandio exchanged hot words with each other when the former was speaking on his call attention notice questioning need for construction of metro bus project from central part of capital up to New Islamabad International Airport at a huge cost of Rs 16.4 billion without “proper construction benefit analysis.” Senator Chandio interrupted Aziz during his speech that led to exchange of allegations between both and the chair had to expunge some of the remarks uttered by the PTI lawmaker. Senator Chandio speaking in the house censured Aziz for using some objectionable words. He also accused PTI for using religion card in politics and said that the party lacked etiquettes on how to behave and how to speak in the parliament. “Who so will ever talk about the use of religion card in politics and defaming democracy, the PTI’s name will be remembered.” In the meanwhile, PTI Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur also continued interrupting Chandio. Reacting to the situation, the PPP lawmaker also used some harsh words for the woman lawmaker. There was furore in the house when the opposition staged a protest walkout from the house and also pointed out quorum. The chair adjourned the house till Friday as the house lacked quorum.