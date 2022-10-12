ISLAMABAD      -   The treasury and the  opposition on Tuesday  in the Senate traded  barbs over the alleged  use of the religion card  in politics that led to an  uproar and earlier adjournment  of the house.  The opposition Pakistan  Tehreek-e-Insaf  (PTI) was the first  who raised the matter  by referring to other  day’s “controversial”  remarks of Defence  Minister Khawaja Muhammad  Asif made in  the National Assembly  against party chief Imran  Khan.  The ruling coalition in  a tit-for-tat manner ac cused that PTI was not only  the actual originator of using  the religion card in politics but  it also set some bad traditions  in and outside the parliament.  Soon after the house passed an  amendment in the Railways Act  1890, the Leader of the Opposition  in the Senate Dr Shahzad  Waseem sought from the treasury  to also review those colonial  era laws that are being  used to suppress the voices of  political opponents. “This is  necessary to move forward as  an independent society.”  On this, Law Minister Senator  Azam Nazeer Tarar appreciated  the spirit of the opposition  leader and said that political  parties were ready to sit with  the opposition on the issue.  “But we expect from you to accept  the democracy and supremacy  of the parliament and  sit in this forum to talk, and  stop attacking cities (through  long marches),” he said, urging  this was the prerequisite to enter  into a genuine political era.  He referring to the PTI said that  they need to adopt democratic  behaviours.  The remarks of the law minister  again provoked the leader  of the opposition to speak on  the issue with Dr Waseem saying  that his party has always  accepted the supremacy of the  parliament and respect this forum.  “But the people sitting  here have disrespected the parliament  themselves,” he said  while referring to the treasury.  Recalling the other day’s remarks  of the defence minister  in the NA, PTI Senator Waseem  said that he again played the  religion card and committed  incitement and hate speech  against Chairman PTI Khan.  He said that earlier federal  minister and Pakistan Muslim  League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader  Javed Latif had also played  the religion card by committing  hate speech against Khan.  He said that such hate speeches  were threatening the life  of the former prime minister  and added that the ruling coalition  was willfully doing this  after seeing their defeat in  politics. “They (the ruling parties)  are severely perplexed...  and are now on a dangerous  path,” he said.  Dr Waseem advised the coalition  parties to avoid using religion  card in politics and added  that the elections were the only  way forward.  Former Deputy Chairman  Senate Saleem Mandviwalla  responding to the opposition  leader said that all wrong traditions  were initiated by the PTI.  He accused the opposition party  of setting wrong practices in  and outside the parliament and  recalled that the party was in  the habit of tearing copies of  the bills in the house.  Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl  (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Attaur  Rehman alleged that PTI was in  the habit of doing opposition  for the sake of opposition.  PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz  and PPP lawmaker Moula Bux  Chandio exchanged hot words  with each other when the former  was speaking on his call  attention notice questioning  need for construction of metro  bus project from central part  of capital up to New Islamabad  International Airport at a huge  cost of Rs 16.4 billion without  “proper construction benefit  analysis.”  Senator Chandio interrupted  Aziz during his speech that led  to exchange of allegations between  both and the chair had to  expunge some of the remarks  uttered by the PTI lawmaker.  Senator Chandio speaking in  the house censured Aziz for using  some objectionable words.  He also accused PTI for using  religion card in politics and  said that the party lacked etiquettes  on how to behave and  how to speak in the parliament.  “Who so will ever talk about  the use of religion card in politics  and defaming democracy,  the PTI’s name will be remembered.”  In the meanwhile, PTI Senator  Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy  Taimur also continued interrupting  Chandio.  Reacting to the situation, the  PPP lawmaker also used some  harsh words for the woman  lawmaker. There was furore  in the house when the opposition  staged a protest walkout  from the house and also pointed  out quorum. The chair adjourned  the house till Friday as  the house lacked quorum.

