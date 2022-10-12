Share:

Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar reportedly stepped down under pressure from the party leadership as PTI Chairman Imran Khan wasn’t happy with him, it emerged on Tuesday.

Dogar resigned from the office citing personal reasons but reports suggest all was not well within the party.

The PTI leaders had raised objections after his statement that the Punjab government would not support Imran Khan’s long march call for Islamabad while the comments also attracted a strong response from Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

As per reports, Imran Khan took resignation from Col (retd) Hashim Dogar as he was not happy with the outgoing minister. The reports further suggested that PTI chairman had been getting information, right or wrong, about Dogar.

Earlier, Dogar was of the view that the Punjab government would guard the long march but it would not become a part of it.

The PTI leadership also believed Dogar had failed to give tough time to the PML-N and punish those police officials who resorted to “worst torture” on PTI workers during the May 25 long march.