KARACHI-HMR Water Front has launched its new sales centre at DHA phase 8, Abdul Sattar Avenue.

The chief guest of the launching ceremony was Administrator DHA Brig.Rai Asim Mustafa. He was warmly received by HMR Chairman Haji Rafiq on this occasion. The opening of the center was formally inaugurated through ribbon cutting ceremony. The inauguration ceremony was attended by many renowned industrialists, businessmen, builders and dealers of the metropolis including Sardar Abdur Raheem, Altaf Sani of Abad, Jahangir Khan, Dr Asma Ali Shah, Dr Junaid Ali Shah, Dr Imran Ali Shah, Nadeem Maazjee, Yaseen Malik, Manzar Naqvi, Mubashir Mir, Mansoor Waheed, Shaikh Rasheed Alam, Rasheed Godil, Arif Habib, Hassan Faraz, Arif Zuberi, Brig Aurangzeb, Kulsoom Shafiq and Commissioner Karachi and others. Rafiq Pardesi while addressing the ceremony said that HMR Water Front has a history of over a century. Rafiq Pardesi informed the audience during his speech that a master plan as well as towers of this project have already been approved. The designs of these towers are designed by world’s best architects.

Brig Asim said: “I am grateful to Rafiq Pardesi and his team who honored me to inaugurate this ceremony.” He acknowledged that HMR project is an exceptional project with every advanced facilities of the modern era. He assured HMR Chairman Haji Rafiq of his full cooperation.