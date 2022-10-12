Share:

During the separate meetings with the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and the Pakistan Sports Board here in Islamabad, the FIFA-appointed NC Chairman has said that holding fair and transparent elections is FIFA’s mandate and the top priority of the Normalisation Committee.

The matters pertaining to Pakistan football promotion also came under discussion.

Haroon Ahmed Malik said: "After a long hiatus, Pakistan football is back on track and I am glad that after eight years, our women’s team participated in an international event, although we could not make it into the finals in a short time, we prepared well."

Talking about the ‘Pakistan Football Connect Programme’, he said that the registrations of clubs and their response towards this path are commendable and the best part is that the players will have an individual identity at the international level.

He further said, soon the men in green would be seen engaged in the international assignments while the futsal and beach soccer schedules are also being prepared. After the club registration process, the NC will move toward the district elections followed by provincial, regional, and PFF elections.

Apart from this, detailed things e.g., academies championship and promotion of football at the grassroots level were also discussed with Army Sports Directorate and it was hoped that soon the national football tournaments will also be conducted in a professional and befitting manner to provide our youth ample opportunities to showcase their skills and potential and earn a chance to represent the national teams in international events.