LAHORE - Former Deputy Speaker Pun­jab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and his other relatives who were summoned by Direc­torate Vigilance Anti-corruption Lahore office overthe allega­tions of grabbing state lands il­legally with the help of forged documents were scheduled to appear in the director Vigilance Anti-corruption office at one o’clock on Tuesday, but all the accused did not appear on the given time and the date.

Explaining the reason for not appearing in the anti-corruption office, Dost Muhammad Mazari said that he has not received any summons from anti-corruption office in his personal capacity so far, so he and his relatives didn’t appear in Directorate Vigilance Anti-corruption Lahore.

Assistant Commissioner Ro­jhan, Tehsildar and circle Patwari were also summoned alongwith concerned land records.

The issuance of orders for the appearance of Dost Mu­hammad Mazari by the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab indicates that Punjab government is determined to take strict action against PTI’s former Deputy Speaker. Speaking to The Nation, Sar­dar Dost Muhammad Mazari denied receiving any sum­mons from Anti-corruption and said, i have not received any appearance notice from anti-corruption office.

All this action is only a politi­cal revenge because I stood as a barrier against their unconstitu­tional actions so now they want to take revenge on me by mak­ing fabricated cases, he said.

Adding to this he said, when I will receive summons from Anti-corruption office in my personal capacity, I and my relatives will face these charges through legal process and Inshallah we will be successful, he added. Those who are part of the PTI government are righteous and angels, and those who oppose them are trai­tors, robbers, thieves and hypo­crites, he added.