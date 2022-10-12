Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till next week in the prohibited funding case.

The PTI chief was granted bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000 till October 18 after the former prime minister arrived at the court as he was summoned by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Earlier, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan reached Islamabad High Court (IHC) for protective bail, a day after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) booked him in a case regarding prohibited funding.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, in his plea has argued that the FIA registered a bogus case against him and prayed the court to grant him protective bail so he could appear before the concerned court.

On the other hand, Registrar IHC had raised objections on the plea and said that PTI has not done biometrics and how can he move IHC before approaching special court.

However, later, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the plea and ordered the Islamabad administration not to arrest the plaintiff and ordered him to appear before the court.

It merits mention that Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Corporate Banking Circle on Tuesday lodged a case against 11 people including the former prime minister in the prohibited funding case.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused nominated in the FIR has violated the Foreign Exchange Act. Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younas, Amir Kiyani, Tariq Sheikh, and Tariq Shafi have been nominated in the FIR.

The FIR stated that the accused are beneficiaries of the private bank account, while the PTI had an account at the local bank and the private bank manager has also been nominated in the case.

According to the text of the FIR, a bank account was created in the name of Naya Pakistan, the bank manager allowed to operate the illegal bank account and the $2.1 million were deposited by the Abraaj Group of Companies in the bank account.