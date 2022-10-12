Share:

MULTAN - Sindh Women Develop­ment Minister Shehla Raza on Tuesday said that Imran Khan wanted to damage the country’s economy by cre­ating political instability. The people were facing im­mense problems due to the policies of the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf, she said this while talking to PPP work­ers at Seetal Marri area. “If the PTI did not want to join assemblies then why did it contest elections,” Shehla raised a question. She urged the PPP workers to work hard for the success of their candidate Syed Ali Musa Gi­lani. “The Gilani family al­ways served the masses. Its services for the people are known to all,” she added. She hoped that the PPP can­didate would win elections by a heavy margin.