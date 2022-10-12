Share:

MULTAN - Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries south Pun­jab Sarfraz Magsi on Tues­day said that strict action would be taken against the persons involved in illegal hunting of birds and fish. He was chairing a meeting here. Magsi directed the officials to take steps to prevent illegal hunting of falcon and migratory birds. He directed the Wildlife Officers to ensure regular patrolling in their respec­tive areas. The illegal fish­ing would not be allowed in River Indus, he said. About the ongoing development projects, the secretary maintained that delay in completion of such projects would not be tolerated. All the development projects should be completed with­in the stipulated time pe­riod, he instructed.