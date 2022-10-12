Share:

ISLAMABAD-The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that inflation and unemployment rates would increase in Pakistan during the current fiscal year.

The IMF in its latest report, World Economic Outlook, has projected that Pakistan’s GDP growth would decline to 3.5 percent during ongoing financial year (FY23) from projected five percent. The growth was 6 percent in the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, the IMF has noted that inflation rate would enhance to 19.9 percent during the FY23, which was 12.1 percent in the previous financial year FY22. According to the report, Pakistan’s current account deficit is projected at 2.5 percent of the GDP in FY23, which was 4.6 percent in FY22. The unemployment rate, which declined to 6.2 percent in FY22, is projected to enhance to 6.4 percent in FY23.

The global economy is experiencing a number of turbulent challenges. Inflation higher than seen in several decades, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook. Normalization of monetary and fiscal policies that delivered unprecedented support during the pandemic is cooling demand as policymakers aim to lower inflation back to target. But growing shares of economies are in a growth slowdown or outright contraction. The global economy’s future health rests critically on the successful calibration of monetary policy, the course of the war in Ukraine, and the possibility of further pandemic-related supply-side disruptions. Global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7 percent in 2021 to 8.8 percent in 2022 but to decline to 6.5 percent in 2023 and to 4.1 percent by 2024. Upside inflation surprises have been most widespread among advanced economies, with greater variability in emerging market and developing economies.

Global growth is forecast to slow from 6.0 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.7 percent in 2023. This is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects significant slowdowns for the largest economies. Earlier, in last week, the World Bank had noted that Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow by only 2 percent in the current fiscal year amid catastrophic floods, a tight monetary stance, high inflation, and a less conducive global environment. Preliminary estimates suggest that – without decisive relief and recovery efforts to help the poor – the national poverty rate may increase by 2.5 to 4 percentage points, pushing between 5.8 and 9m people into poverty. Inflation in Pakistan is expected to reach around 23 percent in FY23, reflecting flood-related disruptions to the supply of food and other goods, higher energy prices, and difficult external conditions, including tighter global monetary conditions. The Update shows that the high inflation will disproportionately impact the poor.