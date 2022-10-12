Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the appointment of former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema as an advisor to the Punjab home minister.

The Punjab government has decided to hand over the duties of the Home Ministry to Omar Sarfraz Cheema and it was approved by former prime minister Imran Khan, while earlier he [Omar Sarfraz] was serving as an advisor on information.

It merits mention here that Colonel (Rtd) Hashim Dogar resigned from the post of Home Minister due to personal reasons.