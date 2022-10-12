Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will reach Lahore today (Wednesday) where he is scheduled to address three different functions.

According to sources, PTI chief Imran Khan will hold meetings with party leaders and senior journalists during his visit to the city. Imran Khan is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Sharaqpur today (Wednesday).

Earlier on Tuesday, Imran Khan said that he was grateful to the incumbent government for raising the cypher issue, and a commission comprising credible judges should be formed to probe into the cypher issue.

Addressing a rally at Nankana Sahib, the former PM while reacting to the current wave of inflation in the country said that prices of electricity, diesel, and petrol have doubled in recent times, adding that PTI tried to build an exemplary education system and administrative but his government was ousted through foreign conspiracy. He added that he did not trust the government’s commission over the cypher issue because they were part of the conspiracy.

"I am grateful to the government for raising the cypher issue, and a commission consisting of credible judges should be formed to investigate the cypher matter," Imran said.

The former PM went on to say that "The time is near when I will announce the long march call, and I am preparing my nation for the long march. This long march will be the biggest march in history," Imran added.

"In our country, the law does not have much clout to apprehend powerful dacoits, and the following recent NAB amendments, no one can touch these thieves because the incumbent rulers made these amendments to get out of the cases," the PTI chairman said.