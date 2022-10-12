Share:

ANKARA-Iran has summoned British Ambassador Simon Shercliff to protest sanctions imposed on the country’s morality police. A Foreign Ministry statement said it conveyed Iran’s strong protest over the “arbitrary” and “baseless” sanctions and the UK interference in Iran’s internal affairs, the state news agency IRNA reported. Tehran said it maintains the right to reciprocate London’s move. On Monday, Britain imposed sanctions against senior Iranian security officials and a police unit.