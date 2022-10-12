Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt has the potential to transform the tourism sector of the province, and boost the economy, says an official. This project is an important milestone for the tourism sector, as it will increase tourist inflows with the provision of all necessary facilities, besides bringing a great deal of investment to the province, the official of the KPBOIT told WealthPK. The official said the ITZs – being a unique project – is considered a new future destination for the tourism industry, which will ensure the provision of facilities to domestic as well as foreign tourists in the province. To develop the tourism industry in KP, the Public Private Partnership Committee recently approved the establishment of three ITZs including Ganool, Mankiyal, and Madaklasht. Initially, funds of Rs12.2 billion would be spent on the ITZs project. Earlier, the committee members were informed about the current status of ITZs project. The ITZ Ganool, covering an area of 60 acres, would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs5.5 billion having nearby attractions like Saiful Maluk Lake, Dudi Patsar Lake, Payala Lake, Shogran, Siri Pai, and Kaghan Valley. The ITZ Mankiyal with 30 acres area would be developed at an estimated cost of Rs2.9 billion having nearby attractions like Jabba Lake, Jarogo Valley, Katora Lake, and Swat Valley. The ITZ Madaklasht covering an area of 69.4 acres would be developed at a cost of Rs3.8 billion which would have nearby attractions like Chitral Goal, National Park, Kalash Valley, and Shandur Pass. According to an official handout of the KP Tourism Department, in recent years, largely due to increased security and improved accessibility, the tourism sector of the province has experienced substantial growth, with around 1.2 million domestic tourists and thousands of international tourists visiting the area annually, and generated over $120 million in direct revenue. Thus, recognizing the high potential for tourism to contribute to economic growth and opportunity, the KP provincial government has prioritized the development of this sector. This development presents both challenges and opportunities. Where increased tourism activity presents an opportunity for poverty reduction through economic growth, enterprise development, and job creation, with particular involvement of local communities among women and rural poor, it also increases environmental and social challenges in the area.