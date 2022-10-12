Share:

KHANEWAL - Pakistan’s javelin thrower and South Asian Gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem survived a car accident in Mian Channu on Tuesday.

As per private news channel report, the accident happened when his car hit an auto-rickshaw near Katchery in Mian Channu. Arshad Nadeem re­mained safe in the ac­cident while his car sus­tained minor damage.

Meanwhile, a youth was killed while two others sus­tained injuries when a mo­torbike collided with a truck in the jurisdiction of Ujhali police station, Sargodha on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the victim was identified as Sarwer, 30, while the injured were Akram, 25, and Shoaib, 17. The injured were rushed to DHQ hospital for medical treatment. Police have reg­istered a case and started investigation.

PAINT SHOP GUTTED

The valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a paint shop near Sialkot on Tues­day. According to the Rescue 1122, the fire broke out in the shop at Gojra village, Das­ka ,due to a short circuit. On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and ex­tinguished the fire after two hours.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed a fine on 11 food points and three milk carrying vehi­cles over violating rules in the division. Ac­cording to PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at 13 grocery stores, five dairy shops, 14 sweets shops, 11 hotels, four water plants and one ice factory in the district.

They imposed Rs194,000 fine on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, in­complete medical certificate and sub-stan­dard milk storage. The teams also wasted 50-liter milk, 7-kg sweets, 4-kg leaflets while notices were served to 55 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.