Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Wednesday filed an application in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the postponement of the by-election in NA-45 in district Kurram.

The application was filed by JUI-F candidate Jameel Khan through his lawyer, in which it has been requested that the by-election in the constituency should be held on a fixed date as there are no reasons for delaying the election in the constituency.

In the application, it was further requested the ECP issue again the order of holding a by-election on October 16.