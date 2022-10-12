Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet met here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair and expressed resolve to bring into use all legal and constitutional means for getting provincial rights. The meeting decided that besides raising voice at the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the Supreme Court of Pakistan will also be approached for the purpose. A special meeting of the provincial assembly will also be convened to take MPA s of all political parties into confidence in this regard and if needed, a protest will be held at Islamabad. The meeting, besides cabinet members was also attended by the KP Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and administrative secretaries of various government departments. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government will use every possible option to get its due rights from the federation. He, however, directed all departments to make best use of all resources of the province to increase its revenue. He further directed to implement the austerity policy of the provincial government in letter and spirit. Mahmood Khan also directed the provincial departments to strictly implement the government’s decisions regarding ban on purchase of new vehicles and to avoid expenditures on unnecessary renovation of offices etc. He reiterated his resolve to continue provision of subsidised wheat flour to the public and other public welfare initiatives despite financial constraints. While briefing media persons about the decisions of the cabinet meeting, KP Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the cabinet observed that federal government was creating financial problems for the KP government and thus shying away from its constitutional obligations with regard to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. They maintained that the incumbent federal government had made no payment to the province on account of net hydel profit so far which is injustice with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sheer violation of the constitution. The KP government, they added, is not asking the federal government for alms rather demanding the constitutional rights of the province, and will exercise the options of taking the matter in CCI as well as utilise all other constitutional and legal means. Jhagra and Saif said, “The provincial government has been providing relief to the flood affectees despite financial constraints and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province of the country that initiated payment of compensation to the flood-stricken people.” Similarly, the provincial government, on the directive of PTI chief Imran Khan, provided Rs200 million aid to the flood affectees in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. They said that the provincial government had allocated an amount of Rs14 billion for the rehabilitation and assistance of the flood affectees, whereas an amount of Rs30 billion out of the development budget had also been earmarked for the purpose. An amount of Rs20 billion will also be allocated for flood affectees through single treasury account. They said that so far Rs1.00 billion had been collected in BoK and 20 per cent share of the same will be spent on the flood affectees of Balochistan and Sindh. Responding to a question regarding support of opposition parties to the provincial government, Taimur Jaghra remarked that it had been the tradition of the politics of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that opposition parties extend full support to the government for the constitutional rights of the province for which ground has been levelled by taking the opposition parties on board. He made it clear that provision of funds for the merged districts was responsibility of the federal government until a fresh NFC award, adding that all federating units had made commitment to spare 3% of their NFC shares but so far none of them has fulfilled its commitment except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Taimur Jaghra said that financial issues and flood related issue should not be used for political point scoring. “The provincial government is ready to sit and talk with the federal government on all such issues under the umbrella of the Constitution, reiterating the resolve that provincial government will fight for the rights of the province. “The Constitution of Pakistan clearly provides for the amicable resolution of issues between the federation and the federating units,” Jaghra said and added that federation will be forced to fulfil its responsibilities. He said, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a package worth Rs10 billion for flood affectees but the federal government has not given a single penny to the flood affectees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.