In a shocking incident of multiple killings, a man shot dead his father and sister in Lahore on Wednesday.

The dreadful incident took place in Satokatla area of Lahore, where a man shot dead his father and sister over a property dispute.

Getting the information, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to a nearby medical facility. The killer fled the scene.

On the other hand, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has taken notice of the matter and has directed SP Saddar to submit a report of the incident.

The CCPO has also directed the immediate arrest of the killer.

In a similar incident that took place in Faisalabad, in the month of February, this year, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body and dumped the pieces in Saim Nullah of Faisalabad over a property dispute.

According to police, the incident had occurred in Faisalabad’s Chak-61 village when the husband with help of his friend killed his wife after she denied transferring her property to him. The culprits flee the scene after the incident.

