LAHORE -The Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) is organizing the 73rd Punjab Games here from October 24 to 27 at different venues. The four-day event is being organised in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab, said a spokesman of PbOA here on Tuesday.

He said in order to foster brotherhood and unity, invitations have also been sent to Balochistan Olympic Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Olympic Association, Sindh Olympic Association and Gilgit Baltistan for participation of their athletes in the individual games.

The Punjab Games will be contested in different events including archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, boxing, cycling, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey, ju-justus, judo, kabaddi, karate, kickboxing, tennis, pentathlon, roller sports, rugby, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.