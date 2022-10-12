Share:

KHYBER - General Sectary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Atta-ul- Haq Darwaish while addressing the turban fastening ceremony and Seerat Conference in Hamza Mosque, Kando Khel village of Landi Kotal last evening, said that the nonbelievers opposed the Muslim religious scholars because they later impart religious knowledge to every segment of society. Religious seminaries (madrassa) teach principles of life to Muslim society to make them useful human beings, he said. They create awareness about the rights of every single figure of society and extend love and avoid hate. Instead of fundamentalism, they enlighten the believers. He urged the participants to decorate their children with ornaments of Islamic education to make them useful citizens of the country. The success of the world and hereafter rested to follow the Holy Quran and teachings of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).