Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, while hot in southern parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and northeast Punjab.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar nineteen, Karachi twenty-one, Quetta four , Gilgit eleven, Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Shopian while chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh three, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula eight and Shopian seven degree centigrade.