Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday arrived at the flood-hit Chandan area of Sindh to raise awareness about the plight of the victims affected by the climate crisis.

The 25-year-old girls' education activist is accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Sardar Shah and singer-turned-activist Shehzad Roy.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, while appreciating Malala's visit, said that this will raise awareness regarding the humanitarian crisis in the province internationally.

Pakistan witnessed more than usual monsoon showers this season that sparked countrywide flooding and left a third of the nation underwater, causing damage to standing crops and roads and rail tracks in Sindh and Balochistan.

The Nobel laureate had arrived in Karachi a day earlier and is expected to extend assistance from the Malala Fund for flood relief.

In the first week of September, the Malala Fund issued an emergency relief grant to the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The IRC will use the funds to provide psychosocial support to girls and women in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan.

The funding will also be used to deliver emergency education services to ensure girls continue their education. The assistance from the Malala Fund will help repair and rehabilitate ten damaged government schools for girls.

This is the second time that the 2014 Nobel peace prize winner has visited Pakistan.

In October 2012, Yousafzai — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.