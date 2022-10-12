Share:

FAISALABAD - A man committed suicide after killing his teenage tenth grader fiancée over a minor dispute in the limits of City Jaranwala police sta­tion on Tuesday.

A spokesman said here on Tuesday that one Mazhar Nawaz, 25, resident of Bilal Ganj, got enraged with his 15-year-old fiancée Amina Nasir over a minor dispute. He opened fire at her near Rae Aslam Textile Mills at Lahore Road when she was going to attend her school.

The girl was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Later, the accused also shot him­self dead. Police took both the bodies into custody and started investigation.

Meanwhile in Multan, a man died as the roof of a hotel collapsed at Hussain Agahi on late Monday night. According to Rescue 1122, a man namely M Zubair, 40, died in the mishap. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and recovered the body from debris. The body was later handed over to the heirs, said District Emer­gency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah.

26 ‘CRIMINALS’ HELD, CONTRABAND SEIZED

Faisalabad Police claimed to have arrested 26 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them on Tuesday. According to the police, raiding teams nabbed 15 drug-pushers and recov­ered 0.5-kg hashish and 115-litre liquor from them. Police also arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs2,700 from them.

In a crackdown on il­legal weapons, the police arrested four persons and recovered four pistols and a number of bullets from them.

FOUR ARRESTED, NINE BIKES RECOVERED

Sargodha Police on Tues­day arrested a gang and re­covered nine motorcycles and other items. According to a police spokesman, City Police arrested Tariq, Sal­eem, Naveed and Salamat Khan besides recovering nine motorcycles. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, District Police Officer M Tariq Aziz lauded the raiding team and di­rected to accelerate opera­tions against criminals.

Meanwhile, a body of an unknown person was found near Lahore Road in the limits of Saddar police sta­tion. Rescue-1122 on Tues­day said that local people informed the emergency service about the body of a 42-year-old man lying near a restaurant at Lahore Road. Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the District Head­quarter Hospital. The iden­tity of body has not yet been established.