Mardan - A man allegedly shot dead his five family members including his son, daughter- in-law, granddaughter, and two grandsons over a domestic issue in the Gujarat area in the limits of Police Station Chura, as informed by police, rescue 1122 and local sources on Tuesday. The sources said that the killer Usman Ghani started indiscriminate firing over a domestic issue inside his house and killed his 29-year-old son Farhan, his 25 years old daughterin- law, his 12 and 7 years old grandsons Afzal and Rohial and his 6-year-old granddaughter Alina died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Tehsil Hospital. However, the police haven’t registered the First Information Report (FIR) till filing this report.