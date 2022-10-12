Share:

A district and sessions court in Islamabad has extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed’s bail in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 in the federal capital during the party’s rally on August 20.

According to details, Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal of the district court in Islamabad heard the application filed by Murad Saeed for an extension in bail.

After hearing the arguments, the sessions judge extended Murad Saeed’s bail and also issued notice to the police.

The former federal minister was asked to submit surety bonds of Rs5000 in the court.

On September 30, an additional district and sessions court in Islamabad granted bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Section 144 violation case.

The Islamabad police had filed a case against PTIchief Imran Khan and other party leaders for violating Section 144 during their rally in Islamabad held last month.

According to the first information report (FIR), the police had made announcements through loudspeakers that Section 144 was imposed in the city, however, the rally had continued. The party leaders had participated in the rally to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.