Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday while expressing much concern over the judiciary’s verdict on the cases against the Sharif family said that whether the law will bring Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan or drive away more ‘criminals’.

In a statement on Twitter, the former Interior Minister highlighted the role of the judicial system in the ongoing political activities of the country. He has his fingers crossed and awaits the law’s approach in matters related to the leaders of the ruling coalition.

Sheikh Rashid while further criticizing the ruling party stated that with the NAB’s amendment, thieves have been given free rein and justice has been given the death penalty, adding that if the PML-N’s desire of ‘appointment’ is not made, its partnership may break.

He also warned that Moody’s has downgraded five more banks, and if the situation worsens, politics and politicians will be in big trouble.