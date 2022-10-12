Share:

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that the rulers appoint NAB and FIA heads to save them instead of eliminating corruption, while four witnesses of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz have already died.

Addressing a rally in Sharaqpur on Wednesday, he said that the incumbent rulers would never let the institutions strengthen. “I have never favoured anyone during the three and a half years of my government,” he said and added “neither I want judges nor army chief of my choice but want to bring people to office on merit who will strengthen the institutions.”

He hoped that the people of Sharaqpur will again vote for the PTI candidate in the upcoming by-election, adding that this election is part of Pakistan’s “Haqiqi Azadi” because culprits have been imposed in the country who plundered the country’s wealth.