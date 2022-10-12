Share:

CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin has stated that building embankments and barrages to restore the Ravi river is the top priority, and Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) will soon be finished as well.

According to the statement issued by RUDA headquarters, No housing scheme is permitted to be erected inside or outside the Ravi River, and all existing schemes are unlawful.

The CEO said, “We have repeatedly provided notices to illegal schemes, and we will soon begin the operation.”

He said, “The Sapphire Bay project is moving along quickly.

After the completion of 3 km River Training Works, we will design the construction here, while if necessary, the riverside housing scheme will be built in accordance with the master plan,” he added.

Earlier, RUDA spokesman dismissed the reports about obstruction in the projects regarding the Supreme Court as baseless and said that the reservations on the amendments in the Ravi Act are unjustified.