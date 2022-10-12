Share:

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday. According to a press release issued by the Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in regional affairs and that Pakistan looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial relationship based on common interests. The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. The dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim AI-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League & President of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral security cooperation and regional peace and stability came under discussion. COAS said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust. Both nations will continue to play a part for peace and stability & betterment of Ummah.