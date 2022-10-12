ISLAMABAD - Pakistan-China Spokespersons’ Dialogue was held virtually Tuesday. The Pakistan delegation was steered by Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Additional Secretary (UN&ED) and the Chinese side was led by Spokesperson Hua Chunying, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Department of Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. The spokespersons emphasised strength of time-tested Pakistan- China relationship, that has been nurtured by successive generations of leadership and people of the two countries. Discussions focused on the excellent state of bilateral relations, and exchange of views on functioning of the respective spokespersons offices, media cooperation and avenues of future collaboration. The spokesperson also extended best wishes to his Chinese counterpart for the successful holding of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Spokespersons’ Dialogue is an institutionalised interaction between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and China. It showcases strength of the ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and reinforces commonality of views and interests between the two countries.
Share: