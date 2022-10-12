Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan-China Spokes­persons’ Dialogue was held virtually Tuesday. The Paki­stan delegation was steered by Spokesperson Asim If­tikhar Ahmad, Additional Secretary (UN&ED) and the Chinese side was led by Spokesperson Hua Chuny­ing, Assistant Foreign Min­ister and Director General of Department of Informa­tion at the Ministry of For­eign Affairs of China. The spokespersons emphasised strength of time-tested Pak­istan- China relationship, that has been nurtured by successive generations of leadership and people of the two countries. Discussions focused on the excellent state of bilateral relations, and exchange of views on functioning of the respec­tive spokespersons offices, media cooperation and avenues of future collabo­ration. The spokesperson also extended best wishes to his Chinese counterpart for the successful holding of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Spokespersons’ Dialogue is an institution­alised interaction between the Ministries of Foreign Af­fairs of Pakistan and China. It showcases strength of the ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and reinforces commonal­ity of views and interests between the two countries.