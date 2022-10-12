ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Tuesday decided to form a committee for preparing long, medium and short term strategies for energy conservation in the country. The decision was taken at a meeting of federal cabinet held in Islamabad on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The committee headed by Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif will review the Energy efficiency and conservation measures implementation roadmap prepared by Ministry of Power. The prime minister advised the Power Ministry to give a detailed briefing next week regarding power theft, line losses and their solution. The federal cabinet also strongly condemned the incident of firing on a school bus in Swat. The cabinet also decided to add Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Rwanda, Slovakia and Belarus in the Business Visa list to promote business relations with these countries. The decision was also taken to extend family visit visa from one year to two years on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior
Share: