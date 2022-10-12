Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Tues­day decided to form a com­mittee for preparing long, medium and short term strat­egies for energy conservation in the country. The decision was taken at a meeting of fed­eral cabinet held in Islamabad on Tuesday, with Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The committee headed by Min­ister for Defence Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif will review the Energy efficiency and conser­vation measures implemen­tation roadmap prepared by Ministry of Power. The prime minister advised the Pow­er Ministry to give a detailed briefing next week regarding power theft, line losses and their solution. The federal cab­inet also strongly condemned the incident of firing on a school bus in Swat. The cabi­net also decided to add Bhu­tan, Maldives, Nepal, Rwan­da, Slovakia and Belarus in the Business Visa list to promote business relations with these countries. The decision was also taken to extend family vis­it visa from one year to two years on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior