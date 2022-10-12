Share:

“I’d rather take coffee than compliments just now.”

― Louisa May Alcott

While coffee is grown worldwide, we can trace its origins back centuries to the Ethiopian plateau. Apparently, there was a goat herder by the name of Kaldi who first discovered the potential of these beans. The story goes that Kaldi discovered coffee after he notices that his goats became very energetic when they ate the berries off of a certain tree. The goats refused to sleep at night as well. He then reported his findings to the abbot of the local monastery who made a drink with the berries and found that they kept him alert throughout the day as well. Then, the abbot shared his discovery with the other monks and that is how the knowledge of its energising power spread. As word moved, coffee became a sought after product across the Arabian Peninsula and began the journey to its popularity.