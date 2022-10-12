Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hundreds of officers of economist and technical cadres of Planning Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday protested against ‘discriminatory’ policy of government for grant of Executive Allowance and announced pen down strike from Wednesday (today). Pen down strike will also include boycotting of DDWP/CDWP/ECNES and PSDP-related activities, said a resolution jointly passed by hundreds of Planning Commission’s economist and technical cadres officers. More than 300 officers of economist and technical cadre of Planning Commission of Pakistan protested outside the Finance Division’s Q-Block of the Secretariat wearing black stripes and holding placards inscribed with ‘No Discrimination’ slogans. Earlier, seventh meeting of all officers of the Economists Group and Technical Sections of Planning Commission/ MOPD&SI regarding discrimination in the grant of Executive Allowance (EA) was held. The meeting was informed that despite efforts and requests made to the Planning Minister and Secretaries Planning and Finance, the discrimination has yet to be eliminated. The OM of Finance Division dated 19-07-2022 was not in line with cabinet decision dated 10- 06-2022. The officers also felt disappointed due to non-fulfillment of the assurances by administrative and political heads of PC/MoPD&- SI. It was noticed with grave concern that after exhausting all soft options during last three months, humble submissions and efforts are not being honored and the officers are left with no other option except pen-down strike. Hence, it was unanimously resolved that all officers of MoPD&SI will not become part of any external organization’s protest/agitation. They will wear black stripes to express unrest on discrimination in grant of Executive Allowance being granted to few selected groups contrary to cabinet decision w.e.f. July, 2022. “A pen-down strike from 02 PM to 04 PM will be observed from tomorrow, i.e., 12-10-2022. No official business will be entertained after close of office hours. A full-time pen-down strike will start from 17-10-2022 till elimination of discrimination and approval of EA for officers of MoPD&SI. Pen-down strike will also include boycott of DDWP/ CDWP/ECNEC/PSDP related business in protest. It may be noted that the Federal Cabinet approved the Executive Allowance for the Federal Secretariat, President Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office and ICT Field Administration in BS 17-22 @ 1.5 times of the basic pay, in line with the allowances granted by the provincial governments. However, the Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance on 19 July, 2022 about the admissibility of the Executive Allowance excludes the officers of Economists Group and Technical cadre working in Planning Commission and other Economic Ministries, which constitute the Federal Secretariat in accordance with the Schedule-1 of the Rules of Business 1973. As such, it has distorted the Cabinet’s decision of 10th June, 2022 and making it a discriminatory measure, which was not in accordance with the intention of the Cabinet while taking the decision about the Executive Allowance. Excluding the officers of the technical cadre and economist group from Executive Allowance has demoralised the officers. Almost all the ministries have protested over the decision. Followed by the protest of the employees of around 21 ministries, the Federal Government had constituted an anomaly committee to resolve the issue of the executive allowance of the economist group and other technical staff of grade 17 and above. The anomaly committee was assigned to complete the task within one month. However, as a delaying tactics the government has extended the deadline for the anomaly committee to submit its recommendations